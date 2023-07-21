Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews

Kevin McGuire
·2 min read

Penn State added another four-star commitment to the Class of 2024 with a commitment from one of the top players out of the New England region. Liam Andrews, who has confirmed he will focus on playing on the defensive line, became the fourth player on the defensive line to commit to Penn State since the school named Deion Barnes as its defensive line coach.

Penn State began recruiting Andrews to help out on the offensive line, as most schools did. But as he continued to go through his recruiting process, the path to success began to be mapped out on the opposite side of the line, and Penn State was hoping to continue some momentum in the trenches with Barnes in his new role. Andrews had long been considered a strong Penn State lean, and he continued to follow through on that path with his commitment.

Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s four-star players in the Class of 2024 set to help out on the defensive side of the football.

Vitals

Hometown

Brookline, MA

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-5

Weight

260

Class

2024

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

101

1

17 (DL)

Rivals

4

205

2

14 (ATH)

ESPN

4

132

2

5 (ATH)

On3 Recruiting

4

61

2

4 (ATH)

247 Composite

4

92

2

14 (DL)

 

Recruitment

Offers

  • PENN STATE

  • Auburn

  • Boston College

  • Connecticut

  • Florida

  • Kentucky

  • Maryland

  • Miami

  • Michigan

  • Michigan State

  • Nebraska

  • Notre Dame

  • Ohio State

  • Oklahoma

  • Pittsburgh

  • Rutgers

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • UMass

  • USC

  • Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Film

Twitter

