Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star defensive lineman Liam Andrews
Penn State added another four-star commitment to the Class of 2024 with a commitment from one of the top players out of the New England region. Liam Andrews, who has confirmed he will focus on playing on the defensive line, became the fourth player on the defensive line to commit to Penn State since the school named Deion Barnes as its defensive line coach.
Penn State began recruiting Andrews to help out on the offensive line, as most schools did. But as he continued to go through his recruiting process, the path to success began to be mapped out on the opposite side of the line, and Penn State was hoping to continue some momentum in the trenches with Barnes in his new role. Andrews had long been considered a strong Penn State lean, and he continued to follow through on that path with his commitment.
Here is a snapshot look at one of Penn State’s four-star players in the Class of 2024 set to help out on the defensive side of the football.
Vitals
Hometown
Brookline, MA
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-5
Weight
260
Class
2024
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
101
1
17 (DL)
Rivals
4
205
2
14 (ATH)
ESPN
4
132
2
5 (ATH)
On3 Recruiting
4
61
2
4 (ATH)
247 Composite
4
92
2
14 (DL)
Recruitment
Offers
PENN STATE
Auburn
Boston College
Connecticut
Florida
Kentucky
Maryland
Miami
Michigan
Michigan State
Nebraska
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Pittsburgh
Rutgers
South Carolina
Tennessee
UMass
USC
Virginia
Wisconsin
Film
The journey continues. #committed pic.twitter.com/n7n92tD2I3
— Liam Andrews (@1iamandrews) July 21, 2023
Yeah, this if how I’m feeling. Happy Valley, I’m home!🦁💙🤍#Committed @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/0cpxQARncN
— Liam Andrews (@1iamandrews) July 21, 2023