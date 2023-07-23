Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham

Penn State certainly focused heavily on improving the quality depth on the defensive line in the back half of its Class of 2024 efforts. That mission continued with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham out of Miami, Florida. Cunningham has been considered a healthy Penn State lean for a while as his recruiting process continued, and a scanning of his Twitter timeline and retweets supported that argument for those paying attention.

Cunningham was the fifth defensive lineman to commit in Penn State’s Class of 2024 recruiting haul, and the fifth to do so since the naming of Deion Barnes as the team’s defensive line coach. Coincidence? Perhaps not so much.

Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of one of Penn State’s future defensive line stars.

Vitals

Hometown

Miami, FL

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-6

Weight

275

Class

2024

 

Rating

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

34

29

Rivals

4

236

37

12

ESPN

4

116

18

16

On3 Recruiting

4

40

28

247 Composite

4

234

34

30

Recruitment

Offers

Film

Twitter

 

