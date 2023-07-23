Penn State Class of 2024 profile: Four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham
Penn State certainly focused heavily on improving the quality depth on the defensive line in the back half of its Class of 2024 efforts. That mission continued with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham out of Miami, Florida. Cunningham has been considered a healthy Penn State lean for a while as his recruiting process continued, and a scanning of his Twitter timeline and retweets supported that argument for those paying attention.
Cunningham was the fifth defensive lineman to commit in Penn State’s Class of 2024 recruiting haul, and the fifth to do so since the naming of Deion Barnes as the team’s defensive line coach. Coincidence? Perhaps not so much.
Here is a snapshot look at the recruiting profile of one of Penn State’s future defensive line stars.
Vitals
Hometown
Miami, FL
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-6
Weight
275
Class
2024
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
–
34
29
Rivals
4
236
37
12
ESPN
4
116
18
16
On3 Recruiting
4
–
40
28
247 Composite
4
234
34
30
Recruitment
Offers
PENN STATE
Alabama State
Arizona
Arizona State
Auburn
Cincinnati
Colorado
Duke
FIU4Florida
Florida A&M
Georgia
Grambling State
Indiana
Liberty
Maryland
Memphis
Miami
NC State
Oregon State
Pittsburgh
Prairie View A&M
Syracuse
TCU
Tennessee State
Texas A&M
USC
Utah
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest
Washington
Film
bow… @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/5CmfNBBYZJ
— T.A. CUNNINGHAM (@_getlikealex) July 22, 2023
U gotta follow your heart…
— T.A. CUNNINGHAM (@_getlikealex) July 21, 2023
🏠
— T.A. CUNNINGHAM (@_getlikealex) July 19, 2023
We Are. #PennState #notcommited pic.twitter.com/5kHPDYQ0Y5
— T.A. CUNNINGHAM (@_getlikealex) July 1, 2023
Penn State Family Run This 🆙 #WeAre #PennState #NittanyLions https://t.co/BMKhlpzn15 pic.twitter.com/x4n540J00H
— T.A. CUNNINGHAM (@_getlikealex) June 20, 2023