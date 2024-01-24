Penn State’s Class of 2024 gets final ranking from 247Sports

The end of the recruiting cycle for the Class of 2024 is still a couple of weeks away, but the final touches on the player ratings have been calculated by 247Sports. With those rankings finalized, and with the majority of the Class of 2024 essentially locked down for most schools, 247Sports updated the team rankings for the year one more time. After all of the adjustments to the 247Sports player ratings for the Class of 2024, Penn State ends the recruiting cycle with the no. 14 recruiting class in the nation.

“Penn State cleaned up most of the high-end, in-state talent in the 2024 recruiting class with three of the top four prospects already enrolled in Happy Valley,” 247sports said about Penn State’s Class of 2024. “That group includes running back Quinton Martin and interior offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, who rank among the best at their respective positions this cycle.”

As noted by 247Sports, Penn State has now signed 10 consecutive top-25 recruiting classes under head coach James Franklin.

The highest-rated player in Penn State’s Class of 2024 is tight end Luke Reynolds, from Connecticut. Reynolds is the no. 29 player overall nationally according to 247Sports. He carries the only five-star rating from 247Sports in Penn State’s Class of 2024.

In all, Penn State has 16 members of its Class of 2024 already enrolled this semester, leaving just 9 more commits to join the program later this year. Penn State has also added commitments from six players out of the transfer portal including wide receiver Julian Fleming and offensive tackle Nolan Rucci.

The no. 14 ranking from 247Sports ranks Penn State third among Big Ten teams in 2024. Ohio State has the nation’s no. 3 recruiting class and incoming Big Ten member Oregon currently ranks no. 6 on the 247Sports class rankings. The Nittany Lions are two spots ahead of defending national champion Michigan (no. 16) and three spots ahead of another incoming Big Ten member, USC (no. 17). Nebraska and Wisconsin also have a top 25 class at no. 20 and no. 22, respectively.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire