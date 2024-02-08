Penn State’s Class of 2024 called ‘most underrated nationally’

Penn State had a relatively quiet February national signing day this week after locking up its Class of 2024 back in the early signing period in December. But the pieces came together and Penn State put together another good quality class that should provide some key players for future success and add to the quality depth across the roster. It may not have been loaded with blue-chip talent like some other schools, but Penn State’s Class of 2024 should serve its role fairly well and is widely regarded as one fo the top 15 recruiting classes in the nation.

And according to College Sports Wire, it just may be the most underrated recruiting class in the nation.

“In total, six of the top twenty classes overall came from the Big Ten. That included Penn State, which came on at No. 15,” noted College Sports Wire. “While that is a solid ranking, the Penn State class could have an argument to be the most underrated overall class in the country on paper.”

Penn State’s recruiting class for the Class of 2024 ranks third in the Big Ten behind Oregon and Ohio State and holds the no. 15 ranking in the nation according to the updated 247Sports composite rankings.

College Sports Wire singled out the additions of tight end Luke Reynolds, offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, and cornerback Jon Mitchell. See what College Sports Wire had to say about Penn State’s Class of 2024 and star players coming into the program.

