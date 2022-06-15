Penn State Class of 2023 target set to announce decision

Penn State head coach James Franklin is hoping to receive some good news on Saturday from one of the targets in the Class of 2023. Defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding is set to make his college decision known to the world this Saturday, June 18, 2022. Blanding announced on his Twitter account he will be making his decision known this weekend, and Penn State has been in his top five.

Blanding is a three-star recruit from New York who is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the state of New York by the 247Sports composite ranking (247Sports’ own ranking rates him No. 3 overall in the state). Blanding is also coming off an official visit to Penn State this past weekend, which has some hoping that visit went well enough to sway his decision one week later.

The decision appears as though it may be coming down to the Nittany Lions and Michigan. Blanding is scheduled for an official visit to Michigan later this month, and his pinned tweet on his Twitter account is a thank-you tweet to Michigan and Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for an invite to the Michigan spring game earlier this year.

I will be announcing my commitment this Saturday stay tuned… — Tyriq Blanding (@Tyriq58) June 15, 2022

But a pair of crystal ball predictions filed to 247Sports in the last 24 hours have pegged Penn State as the favorite for Blanding’s commitment. 247Sports national recruiting director Brian Dohn and Tyler Calvaruso of Lions247 each have predicted Blanding will choose Penn State, each doing so with high confidence.

So we will have to wait and see what Blanding ultimately decides. Blanding picking Penn State would be a nice boost to the Class of 2023, which is already being rated as one of the best in the nation despite recently having a commit flip to Georgia.

