Penn State Class of 2023 snapshot: RB David Kency Jr.
The current running back situation at Penn State is full of potential. After a brilliant debut from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, two stars from the Class of 2022, the running game appears to be in great shape heading into the 2023 season. Despite losing Kaytron Allen to the transfer portal, Penn State’s depth at the running back position is boosted by the addition of London Montgomery in the Class of 2023. But the Nittany Lions have also added a preferred walk-on from Louisiana with David Kercry Jr.
Kency didn’t garner much interest from schools across the country. But he ultimately made the decision to commit to James Franklin and the Nittany Lions.
Let’s take a more in-depth look at what running back David Kency Jr. brings to Penn State football.
Recruiting Profile
247 – 2-Star
Rivals – 2-Star
ESPN – 2-Star
Vitals
Hometown: Marrero, LA
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 170 pounds
Class: 2023
Projected Position: Running Back
Preferred Run-On
Offers
No Offers
Louisiana Bred….Penn State bound! WeAre!!! pic.twitter.com/uQSoQme7bb
— David “DK” Kency, Jr (@MrFlash_8) January 23, 2023