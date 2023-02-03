Two Gators make College Sports Wire’s first 2023 NFL mock draft
These two Gators made the cut in CSW's debut 2023 NFL mock draft.
These two Gators made the cut in CSW's debut 2023 NFL mock draft.
Tucson Unified School District is in the midst of an investigation into a cyberattack that brought down computer systems this week.
A recruiting battle in which Lincoln Riley is trying to flip a Jim Harbaugh commit? Interesting, to say the least.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s switch to smaller bodies has ended up benefiting one of his biggest guys. Here’s how.
Here are a few words from Billy Napier following the end of the 2023 recruiting cycle in regards to NIL.
Who’s going to steer away from the cliff? Inquiring minds in Congress, on Wall Street and across the country want to know. Here are some answers.
Bally Sports Detroit has hired former MLB players Cameron Maybin and Todd Jones to work Detroit Tigers games on the TV broadcast in the 2023 season.
LaVar Ball, Lonzo's father, expressed confidence in his son's eventual return to the court at some point in the future.
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives his opinion on what made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
Mexico's Abraham Ancer retained his one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Saudi International on Friday as a slew of big names from the rebel LIV Golf tour failed to make the cut.Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau -- all star signings for the Saudi-backed tour -- dropped out at the par-70 Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
When the SEC messes with Texas, it better be prepared to get the horns. Just check out those recruiting rankings. But is Texas ... back?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that buzz is building on the Saints potentially teaming up with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr: