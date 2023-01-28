Penn State Class of 2023 has potential in Joseph Mupoyi
If there is one thing Penn State has shown it can do well over the years, it is developing defensive linemen. So when the Nittany Lions added Joseph Mupoyi to its Class of 2023 haul along with a few other defensive line pieces, there was good reason to expect big things in the future for the potential edge rusher.
Mupoyi was a late addition to the Class of 2023 during the early signing period as Penn State was locking in a class full of talent and potential, especially on the line of scrimmage on both sides.
Here is the rundown of one of Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruits that will be jumping into the defensive line mix.
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
5
58
Rivals
4
–
3
21
ESPN
4
–
2
53
On3 Recruiting
4
–
3
38
247 Composite
3
451
3
43
Vitals
Hometown
Oakdale, CT
Projected Position
Edge
Height
6-5
Weight
230
Class
2023
Recruitment
Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021
Penn State offers on December 6, 2021
Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022
Signs letter of intent to Penn State on December 21, 2022
Offers
Maryland
Miami
Ole Miss
Utah
#WeAre 🔵⚪️#107kStrong#PSUnrivaled@CoachJFranklin@CoachJScott_DL @CoachCollins46 @knnysndrs@ZemaitisTouch_@Coach_MannyDiaz @DBarnes_18@GInfanteMT@pennstatefball @Coach_Ander5on @BeaconHouseHoop @CoachTeeJohnson pic.twitter.com/WLoS8aUE41
— Joseph Mupoyi (@joseph_mupoyi) December 12, 2022