Penn State Class of 2023 has potential in Joseph Mupoyi

If there is one thing Penn State has shown it can do well over the years, it is developing defensive linemen. So when the Nittany Lions added Joseph Mupoyi to its Class of 2023 haul along with a few other defensive line pieces, there was good reason to expect big things in the future for the potential edge rusher.

Mupoyi was a late addition to the Class of 2023 during the early signing period as Penn State was locking in a class full of talent and potential, especially on the line of scrimmage on both sides.

Here is the rundown of one of Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruits that will be jumping into the defensive line mix.

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 5 58 Rivals 4 – 3 21 ESPN 4 – 2 53 On3 Recruiting 4 – 3 38 247 Composite 3 451 3 43

Vitals

Hometown Oakdale, CT Projected Position Edge Height 6-5 Weight 230 Class 2023

Recruitment

Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021

Penn State offers on December 6, 2021

Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022

Commits to Penn State on December 12, 2022

Signs letter of intent to Penn State on December 21, 2022

Offers

Penn State

Auburn

Maryland

Miami

Michigan

Ole Miss

Rutgers

Utah

Twitter

