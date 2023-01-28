Penn State Class of 2023 has potential in Joseph Mupoyi

Kevin McGuire
If there is one thing Penn State has shown it can do well over the years, it is developing defensive linemen. So when the Nittany Lions added Joseph Mupoyi to its Class of 2023 haul along with a few other defensive line pieces, there was good reason to expect big things in the future for the potential edge rusher.

Mupoyi was a late addition to the Class of 2023 during the early signing period as Penn State was locking in a class full of talent and potential, especially on the line of scrimmage on both sides.

Here is the rundown of one of Penn State’s Class of 2023 recruits that will be jumping into the defensive line mix.

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

5

58

Rivals

4

3

21

ESPN

4

2

53

On3 Recruiting

4

3

38

247 Composite

3

451

3

43

Vitals

Hometown

Oakdale, CT

Projected Position

Edge

Height

6-5

Weight

230

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Unofficial visit to Penn State on September 18, 2021

  • Penn State offers on December 6, 2021

  • Official visit to Penn State on December 9, 2022

  • Commits to Penn State on December 12, 2022

  • Signs letter of intent to Penn State on December 21, 2022

