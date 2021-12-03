Penn State class of 2022 RB Nicholas Singleton officially upgraded to five-star status

There have been multiple future Penn State football players highlighted throughout the season. Whether it be campus visits or players impressing on their respective high school teams, there will be plenty of exciting talent coming to Happy Valley over the next two years.

One player, Ohio quarterback Drew Allar, was recently upgraded to a five-star recruit after his spectacular senior season. But James Franklin will now have another player upgraded to a five-star in running back Nicholas Singleton.

Singleton had multiple offers around the NCAA before deciding to stay home and play for Franklin. He also had multiple visits with Penn State before committing in July.

Seeing the struggles of the running back room this season, this is very promising for Penn State.

Singleton’s most recent break out performance was last month, where he put up a career-high of 330 yards and seven touchdowns in the playoffs.

If you watch him play, Singleton has a tremendous burst of speed. Once you hand him the ball, he is tough to bring down.

There were several plays throughout Singleton’s high school career where he shows off his elusiveness on the outside holes.

One recruiting analyst compared Singleton’s traits to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, with a stout and bulky build who plays physical.

The current Penn State running back room has speed. What they lack is agility and physicality, which is what Singleton possesses.

When you think of Penn State running backs, you can go as far back as John Cappelletti to Saquon Barkley. Singleton has immaculate talent and him staying home is huge for the future of the Nittany Lions.

