Penn State Class of 2022 ranked No. 1 QB by On3 Sports

Penn State has a bright future ahead at the quarterback position after Sean Clifford manages things for his third season as the starter. The Nittany Lions have one of the top quarterback prospects in a loaded Class of 2022 with Drew Allar. And according to one recruiting outlet, Allar is the best quarterback in the class.

On3 Sports ranked Allar at the top of its quarterback rankings following summer evaluations and recruiting developments. High praise for Allar is certainly nothing new to see, although various recruiting rankings have ranked other quarterbacks ahead of Allar.

The Top 10 QBs in the 2022 Class, per the On300 Rankings (@On3Recruits) *I do not make these rankings, or have any say so in them at all.* Thoughts?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/TpHkReak5I — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 23, 2021

Allar took part in the Elite 11 this summer, earning the rank of Elite 11. Allar will also be participating in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio following his senior season of high school football.

