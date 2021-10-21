Penn State Class of 2022 QB Drew Allar officially upgraded to five-star status

For as much success Penn State head coach James Franklin has had over the years, he may be about to do something he has never done. That could be about to change in a big way as one of Penn State’s key recruits was upgraded to five-star status by 247 Sports.

Drew Allar has been upgraded to a five-star quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class for Penn State as 247 Sports has reorganized its recruit rankings midway through the football season Allar is also the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2022.

The new No. 1 QB in the Top247 is @PennStateFball commit @AllarDrew 🔥 Allar is one of 11 recruits to earn their 5th star in the updated Top247. Full QB rankings ➡️ https://t.co/frQS6Jg0Pc pic.twitter.com/oRpi2UZnql — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 20, 2021

If the ranking stands through the signing period in December, Allar would be Penn State’s third-highest ranked quarterback to be recruited to Happy Valley behind Anthony Morelli and Christian Hackenberg.

One point worth noting is the James Franklin rumors. He will be a tough candidate to lure out of Penn State. If he does, Allar will be a crucial name from Penn State’s recruits to keep an eye on. Regardless, Penn State fans certainly have a lot to look forward to for the future of the football program.

Since committing to Penn State, Allar has continued to put himself on the map. He participated in the Elite 11 finals and came out as one the nation’s most impressive quarterback prospects.

Related

Story continues

Penn State Class of 2022 ranked No. 1 QB by On3 Sports Future Penn State QB Drew Allar named to Elite 11 Elite 11 Finals: Penn State commit Drew Allar arrives in LA Penn State Class of 2022 QB to play in All-American Bowl

Throughout Allar’s senior high school season, he is averaging 326 yards per game, 31 touchdowns on the season with a 65% completion.

As Sean Clifford’s draft status remains in question, it will be very exciting to see what Allar can do as a Nittany Lion.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.