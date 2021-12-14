Penn State Class of 2022: Keon Wylie brings Philly attitude to Linebacker U

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6′-2″

Weight: 210 lb

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High School: Imhotep Institute

Twitter: @KeonWylie

Committed: July 3, 2021

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overview

Linebacker U is about to add a bit of a Philly attitude in its Class of 2022. Linebacker Keon Wylie, a versatile linebacker with plenty of praise for his athleticism is a defensive player to keep close tabs on in Penn State’s linebacker depth chart.

Penn State fans will get a chance to watch Wylie in action before his official arrival in Happy Valley. Wylie accepted an invite to the All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 8 in San Antonio. Penn State Class of 2022 quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nicholas Singleton, and defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton will also be playing in the game, so Penn State fans will definitely want to check out this high school showcase.

Wylie, an Adidas All-American, is expected to play linebacker for Penn State, although much of his high school success with Imhotep Institute has come at the defensive end position. This suggests Wylie has some versatility that could come in handy at some point should Penn State need to move any players around as they did in 2021 by using Jesse Luketa at the defensive end position at times in addition to his primary linebacking duties.

Wylie, who hails from the same high school program as former Nittany Lion and current NFL player Shaka Toney, had been rated as a three-star prospect by the recruiting services for the majority of his recruiting process, but Rivals recently upgraded Wylie to a four-star recruit.

Wylie is expected to be an early-enrollee for Penn State, sending him to Happy Valley for the spring semester and allowing him to begin working with the program for spring football workouts and practices.

