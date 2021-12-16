Penn State Class of 2022: JUCO transfer JB Nelson a possible starter

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6′-6″

Weight: 310 lb

Hometown: Scranton, PA

High School: Lackawanna Community College

Twitter: @Never_giveup95

Committed: July 2, 2021

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overview:

Penn State will receive plenty of attention for the work done in the Class of 2022 with key positions like quarterback and running back, but it doesn’t matter how many stars those players have if there isn’t an offensive line to help them out. The addition of JUCO offensive tackle JB Nelson will hope to pave the path to success for Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton in Happy Valley.

JB Nelson is among the latest JUCO transfers from Lackawanna College, which has become a bit of a pipeline for Penn State in recent years. The same program that has sent players like Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown to Penn State now will send one of its top offensive linemen in Nelson.

As is the case with many offensive linemen coming from the JUCO ranks, there is good room to grow for Nelson upon his arrival at Penn State, and getting to join the program in the spring semester should allow for that work to begin rather quickly. And that will be key as Penn State has room to improve on its entire offensive line in 2022 after a rough year in run blocking and allowing quarterback Sean Clifford to take a few too many hits under pressure in key spots.

Yessir I’m so thankful of everything you and the Rest of the Lackawanna family did to help me get to where I’m at now https://t.co/j4xXmyoC9P — Jb Nelson (@Never_giveup95) December 15, 2021

Nelson brings the ability to step right into a starting role for Penn State, and he has some versatility to be moved to either tackle position according to his scouting reports. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein will hope to get Nelson prepared for any position that is needed for the fall semester.

