Penn State Class of 2022: What four-star safety KJ Winston brings to the program

Position: Safety

Height: 6′-1″

Weight: 190 Ib

Hometown: Hyattsville, MD

High School: DeMatha Catholic High School

Twitter: @KevinWinstonJr1

Committed: July 31, 2021

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Overview:

With Jaquan Brisker leaving for the draft and not knowing the future of Ji’Ayir Brown at Penn State, the safety room continues to get younger. Fortunately, KJ Winston brings a lot of skills that Penn State could really use.

During his recruiting process, Winston had a competition with two other Big Ten schools before committing to Penn State.

C O M M I T T E D!💙🤍 #WEARE pic.twitter.com/5SJYlxJX5P — Kevin Winston Jr. (@KevinWinstonJr1) July 31, 2021

If there’s one thing that Penn State does well with their secondary, it’s recruiting guys that are physical. When you think of players like that, Joey Porter Jr. comes to mind. He’s a player that has really developed into a crucial part of the Nittany Lions cornerback room.

Not only does he have impressive skills, but Winston also has the elite body frame to be very productive at the collegiate level.

Winston has the talent to develop to that as well. When it comes to the secondary, one key trait that is crucial is hip mobility. One 247 Sports Recruiting Analyst praised the body control of Winston as well as his speed.

Penn State has two safeties coming in, and both have the talent to be a key part of the Nittany Lions secondary.

