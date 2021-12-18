Penn State Class of 2022: Cam Miller joins a young cornerback room

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6′-0″

Weight: 180 lb

Hometown: Jacksonville, FL

High School: Trinity Christian Academy

Twitter: @Cam_miller8

Committed: July 26, 2021

247 Sports:⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐

Overview:

The Penn State cornerback room continues to get younger, and Cam Miller is another talented athlete that has a lot of potential to have a productive career at the college level.

📍 Yulee, FL

🎒 Trinity Christian Academy

🏅 2020 All-State Honors 📲 @Cam_miller8 pic.twitter.com/AzkcvBr85e — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2021

Miller had a good amount of interest from across the NCAA, including competition from three other Power-Five schools. The Florida Gators made a late offer to Miller, who ultimately chose Penn State over Virginia Tech over the summer.

One thing that stands out in Miller’s game is his impressive vision across the open field. He has made plays where he comes out of nowhere and makes impressive interceptions.

When looking at corners, one crucial trait to look for is hip mobility. That is one of the biggest traits that Miller possesses. Many times, you will see some corners at the collegiate level like the speed and hip mobility to keep up with speedy receivers. Miller has done a nice job of maintaining both of those components to his game throughout his high school career.

As mentioned, Miller is another athletic player in this recruiting class. Not only did he play corner, but Miller also had great success playing quarterback. He was a transfer player coming from Jacksonville, Florida, where he played at Trinity Christian Academy to finish off his high school athletic career.

Penn State has a lot to look forward to with the future of their secondary room. Miller is one of those guys that can potentially earn a starting role and become a key focal point to the Nittany Lions cornerbacks.

