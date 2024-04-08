Penn State’s Chop Robinson visiting the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the NFL Draft

(WHTM) – Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson is extending his national tour of NFL visits ahead of the NFL Draft later this month.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Robinson will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday as a pre-draft visit.

Arizona currently holds the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, however they could trade back with a quarterback-needy team. They also hold the 27th overall pick in the first round and the 35th overall pick in the second round.

Last week it was reported that Robinson, who declared for the NFL Draft last December, was visiting the New York Giants and New York Jets.

Robinson started his collegiate career at Maryland in 2021 where he played in all 13 games with one start. Robinson tallied 19 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native transferred to Penn State for his sophomore season in 2022. Robinson played in 12 games where he posted 26 tackles (19 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Robinson was named the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week three times for his efforts that season.

Last season Robinson had 15 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles. Before the start of the season, Robinson was tabbed to the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists.

Robinson posted a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Feb. 29, the best 10-yard split among edge rushers at 1.54 seconds and tied for the highest broad jump at 10’8″.

The 2024 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan. Round 1 will take place on April 25, rounds 2 and 3 will be on Friday, April 26 and rounds 4 through 7 will be on Saturday, April 27.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.