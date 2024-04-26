How Penn State’s Chop Robinson fits with the Miami Dolphins

The NFL draft’s first round has come and gone, and one of the most polarizing players expected to go on day one has found a home. Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson was selected 21st overall by the Miami Dolphins, joining a talented edge group in South Beach.

Robinson has gotten varying evaluations during the draft process, but one thing every scout, analyst, and anyone with a working pair of eyes agrees on one thing: explosiveness. His first step as a pass rusher is generationally good, and he put that to good use as a Nittany Lion in his two years there.

Chop Robinson, new #Dolphins pass rusher, may not come anywhere near the production of future hall of famer (and one of the chief inspirations for #RAS) Von Miller, but from an athletic standpoint they aren't too far off. Would be an absolute high water mark for Robinson. pic.twitter.com/VkOLfbJOqI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2024

His fit with the Dolphins is a bit of an awkward one, however, as they have two highly regarded pass rushers in Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. The caveat though is that both of them suffered season-ending injuries late in the season last year. Their status for week one is up in the air, so Robinson could have a big role early in his career.

The possibility of Robinson needing to play significant snaps early is a scary proposition, however. As talented as he is, he has a long way to go as a run defender and as an impact pass rusher. He lacks the strength and length to be stout against the run, and his pass-rush moves are very limited at this point in his development.

Once the starters return to action, his role as a third edge would be perfect for him. He can come in on third downs to add juice to Miami’s pass rush, both off the edge and even as a blitzer from the middle. He had reps lined up over guards and centers at Penn State that were very effective. However they choose to play him, it will be a ton of fun to watch.

Robinson going this high was a surprise, but the NFL has shown time and time again that athleticism and upside always win out over safer picks. For the Dolphins especially, they need to take big swings on high-upside players as they try and get over the hump in the playoffs. If Robinson can develop into a top-end rusher, he will be well worth the pick.

