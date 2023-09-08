Penn State center Nick Dawkins shows he's much more than his late father's son

Sep. 7—Nick Dawkins just didn't feel right not wearing a No. 53 football jersey.

When Penn State fulfilled his request before last season and allowed him to wear his father's number again, he was thrilled beyond measure.

"I have it tattooed on my body with my dad's signature," he said this week. "It really meant a lot to me. To actually have that number on and be recognized as No. 53, it was a real good feeling. It's just cool to represent him with that number."

Darryl Dawkins, the 14-year NBA veteran and Philadelphia 76ers icon, died suddenly of a heart attack in 2015. Nick misses his father terribly and often thinks about the time they spent together and the time they're not spending together now.

He's often identified as Darryl Dawkins' son, and that's OK with him. But Nicholas Paul Dawkins is so much more than the offspring of the legendary sports figure nicknamed "Chocolate Thunder" for his prodigious dunks.

He's a 21-year-old Penn State football player with a compassionate heart and a maturity beyond his years who has an engaging personality, just like his father had.

"He's just a people person," Nittany Lions offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said Thursday. "He just wants to be liked. He's just a great person who's kind of the life of the party in a good way.

"He's just always smiling and telling jokes. He's a great storyteller. He's kind of that leader in the room. When he says something, everyone listens."

The 6-4, 321-pound Dawkins is Penn State's backup center four years after he served as a team captain at Parkland High School and was named the Mr. Pennsylvania Lineman of the Year for the top three classes.

Lions coach James Franklin said this week that Dawkins was almost voted a team captain last month because of how well he's respected.

He missed all but two games last season because of a shoulder injury and underwent surgery. It was one of the darkest periods in his life since his father's death.

"Whenever I'm having a really, really tough time and I need my father's guidance, I'll go on YouTube and watch interviews he did," he said, "or watch videos of him speaking and try to take things away.

"After my injury last year, I was really going through it, questioning my identity as a football player and what was next. When I went on YouTube, I found a video titled, 'A Tribute to Darryl Dawkins.' It had a bunch of highlights and clips of him as a human."

One of the clips had the 6-11 Dawkins reading the famous poem, "If," by Rudyard Kipling. It's a father advising his son to move through life with composure and to exercise self-control, integrity and humility.

"It was random," Nick Dawkins said. "I don't know who put it up there, but, man, it really, really stuck with me. Those lessons, I know that's what he would tell me in different ways. It gave me more closure."

When Darryl Dawkins died, he left behind Nick and two daughters, Tabitha, who's 29, and Alexis, who's 20. Nick took on increased responsibilities, even though he was in middle school, because his mother, Janice, was working two and sometimes three jobs and because Tabitha was born with Down syndrome.

"My dad played in the NBA for a long time, but he did not know a bit about financial literacy," Nick said. "By the time he retired from the NBA, that (his earnings) was all gone. He worked hard and still took care of us.

"My mom always made it possible that if we needed to be somewhere, she would have someone get us where we needed to be or she would do it. She would always have dinner on the table. As I got older and got a driver's license, some responsibilities did fall on me. Alexis also picked up some slack. It forced us to grow up a little faster than a lot of the other kids."

Dawkins is on schedule to graduate from Penn State in December with a degree in recreation, park and tourism management. He plans to stay in school and pursue his MBA next year.

For now, he's one of the more popular students on campus. He started his own clothing line called, "Do Not Doubt." He's hosting a podcast called, "The Lions Den."

And earlier this year, he signed with the WWE's Next in Line development program, along with Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet, a two-time national champion. That brought back memories of watching professional wrestling on television with his father, who appeared at Wrestlemania II as a guest judge. Nick's cousin, Josh, is a WWE wrestler with the stage name Malik Blade.

"We used to watch the WWE all the time," he said. "It got to a point where my mom banned it in our house because we were trying too many moves in the living room. It's a full-circle moment to have an opportunity to be involved with the company."

Dawkins has started the Dawkins Family Foundation with the goal of empowering communities through their youth. He would like to set up a mentorship program for children who have lost a parent, like he has.

"When my dad died, I tried to drown myself in working out trying to get over it," he recalled. "But you never really get over it. You just get through it. I would tell those kids to embrace the mourning process and not try to distract yourself from the pain of it or the memories of that person.

"It's something I wished I had done better when I was younger. I think I was scared. Now as I'm growing up, I'm starting to mourn over time and remember it."

Nick Dawkins has three goals in no particular order: play in the NFL, earn his master's degree and own and operate community centers in underserved areas so that he can affect the youth and the homeless.

"My real No. 1 goal is to be happy and to take care of my family," he said.

His Penn State teammates surprisingly know about his father, who coached the Pennsylvania Valley Dawgs in the USBL and the Lehigh-Carbon Community College men's basketball team after his playing career.

"He's in video games," Nick said. "If you watch TikTok or YouTube, you can see random highlights. You can see his iconic fight with Maurice Lucas (of the Portland TrailBlazers in the 1977 NBA Finals). He pops up all over the place.

"Guys will say, 'I didn't even know that was your dad.' Honestly, that's a good thing to me. I'm Nick Dawkins. I'm not just Darryl Dawkins' son."