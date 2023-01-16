Penn State CB Marquis Wilson reportedly enters transfer portal

Penn State’s depth in the secondary could be taking a bit of a hit this offseason. Not only is Penn State losing cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji'Ayir Brown to the NFL this spring, but Marquis Wilson could be on his way out the door as well. Wilson has made the decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Lions247 on Monday.

Wilson will have one final year of eligibility to make use of wherever he decides to go next. He has expired his regular eligibility under NCAA rules but does have the extra year granted to all student-athletes impacted by the 2020 COVID-19 season.

By entering his name in the transfer portal, Wilson is free to have contact with any school interested in recruiting him to their program. Wilson can always decide to withdraw his name from the transfer portal should he decide to remain at Penn State. The majority of players entering the transfer portal do end up going elsewhere, although it is certainly not unprecedented to decide to stay.

Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley did just that. After initially opting to explore the transfer portal possibilities, Townley has reportedly decided to stay with Penn State for the upcoming 2023 season.

Penn State’s outlook at cornerback in 2023 does look to be in decent shape with the return of Kalen King and Daequan Hardy, more consistent play from Johnny Dixon, and continued development of players like Cam Miller and the addition of star recruits like Lamont Payne and Zion Tracy. Penn State has also added former North Carolina cornerback Storn Duck from the transfer portal to help solidify the depth for next season.

