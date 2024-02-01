Penn State CB Johnny Dixon leaves Senior Bowl practices with reported injury

Penn State was set to have a couple of standouts playing in this year’s Senior Bowl, but a late injury in practice this week will reportedly sideline one of those draft prospects. Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon is reportedly out after a late injury this week.

According to a report from NFL.com, Dixon suffered a glute injury. The report stresses the injury is not considered to be too serious in nature, but it was enough to lead Dixon to wrap up his interview portion of the week and return home rather than try playing in an all-star game this weekend. That would seem to make the most sense with hopes of rebounding from the injury and performing in combine-like events moving forward before the NFL draft.

Dixon started his college football career at South Carolina but he transferred to Penn State following the 2020 season. He immediately found playing time in the defensive backfield for the Nittany Lions with appearances in 12 games during the 2021 season and going on to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

Dixon had some unfortunate highlights posted against him in practice this week when matching up with USC wide receiver Brendan Rice, the son of Jerry Rice. But it may be fair to suggest Dixon was in good coverage overall against the talented receiver.

What a catch through contact by USC’s Brenden Rice against Johnny Dixon. Rice is having a DAY pic.twitter.com/WQYUS6OtHX — Tyler DeSena (@DeSenaSports) January 30, 2024

The East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for Thursday night. Here is how to watch the game. The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday.

Penn State will still be represented in the Senior Bowl with tight end Theo Johnson, cornerback Kalen King, and defensive lineman Adisa Isaac.

