Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. on his draft spot: ‘I feel like I’m the best corner here’

The most popular first-round target for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL mock draft is former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The majority of mock drafts are looking at Porter to the Steelers as a true No. 1 cornerback and a legacy pick.

Porter is part of a very crowded cornerback class with no consensus No. 1. Porter spoke at the combine and made his own case to be the top cornerback off the board. “I feel like I’m the best corner here,” Porter said.

This is a very diverse group of first-round cornerbacks. As far as Porter goes, he has an elite build, exceptional measureables and impressive scheme versatility. The only real downside to Porter’s game aside from being overly aggressive at times is his lack of production as far as turnovers go. Only one career interception is puzzling and does call into question if he isn’t a better fit at safety for some teams.

Let us know in the comments if you want to see the Steelers pick Porter in the first round and if not, which cornerback would you prefer?

More 2023 NFL draft!

Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft What to pay attention to and what to ignore at the NFL Scouting Combine NFL draft simulator offers up 3 huge trades for Steelers

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire