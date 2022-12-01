Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter 2023 NFL draft

Thank You Penn State 💙 pic.twitter.com/0Yxx8hE7s2 — Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1) November 30, 2022

One of the best defenders in college football is getting an early start on his preparations for the next level.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping the Nittany Lions’ bowl game, and will declare for the 2023 NFL draft. Porter made the announcement Thursday via social media.

A dominant presence at corner, Porter has been one of the nation’s best shutdown artists this season. The son of a Pro Bowler linebacker, Porter plays his position with the same confidence, physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a star for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Porter should be a considered a first-round lock, and should make a strong case to be the first cornerback off the board in next year’s draft.

