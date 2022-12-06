Penn State CB Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entry to transfer portal

Monday was a busy day for the transfer portal headlines, which was to be expected. Penn State had a handful of players officially have their names entered into the NCAA’s transfer portal database to begin evaluating their potential options. Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announced on his Twitter account he was among those having his name added to the transfer portal on Monday.

The former three-star recruit from Connecticut joined the Penn State program in the Class of 2021. He will have three years of eligibility remaining wherever he may end up next. Davis committed to Penn State over offers from Boston College, Michigan, Connecticut, and Princeton.

“This was a very tough decision to make but after discussing it with my family, we decided it would be in my interest to enter the transfer with 3 years of eligibility left,” Davis announced in his social media posting on Monday.

