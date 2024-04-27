Penn State’s Caeden Wallace drafted by New England Patriots in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT, Mi. (WHTM) – Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace was drafted in the third round by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday.

Wallace joined Penn State in 2019, using that as his redshirt season. In 2020 Wallace played in all nine of Penn State’s games, starting seven of them at right tackle.

Wallace finished the season second in the Big Ten in total offense (430.3 yards).

In 2021 as a Redshirt Sophomore, he started every game at right tackle. In 2022 Wallace played in eight games, starting in seven. This past season Wallace helped Penn State total 4,692 yards.

