Penn State’s busy recruiting weekend nets edge rusher Xavier Gilliam

It was a productive weekend for Penn State’s recruiting efforts. On the same weekend the Nittany Lions added another offensive lineman to the recruiting class for 2024, Penn State picked up a defensive lineman to add to the mix as well. Xavier Gilliam, a recruiting target out of Maryland, announced his commitment to the program on Sunday afternoon.

Gilliam, a 6′-2″ 260-pound edge rusher, committed to Penn State while making an official visit to the campus this weekend. It must have gone well to lead to a verbal commitment. Gilliam had other official visits on deck with stops at Virginia Tech, Duke, and NC State. Those visits will no longer take place as Gilliam is locked into his new commitment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Gilliam is rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3. In addition to offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, NC State, and Duke, Gilliam also held offers from Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and Boston College. Other Big Ten offers for Gilliam included Indiana, Minnesota, and Maryland.

Gilliam is the 16th member of Penn State’s Class of 2024 at the moment. Penn State currently has the nation’s sixth-ranked recruiting class for 2024 according to the most recently updated team rankings from 247Sports.

More Recruiting!

Penn State adds another OL in the 2024 class Penn State hoops offers elite 2025 PA prospect Penn State in top six of 2024 four-star cornerback 3-star WR includes Penn State in his top 8 schools Penn State basketball offers 4-star point guard in 2024 class

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire