Penn State bumped down in USA TODAY Sports’ NCAA Re-Rank 1-133

USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg updated his full ranking of all 133 FBS programs after Week 4. Myerberg has typically been higher on Penn State than most power rankings and polls have been this season, but he did find a reason to knock the Nittany Lions down a spot this week. Myerberg didn’t knock Penn State down for any negative reasons he found in Week 4, but because one team deserved a higher ranking following their own big win.

That team, of course, is Big Ten foe Ohio State.

The Buckeyes came out of South Bend, Indiana with a thrilling last-second victory against Notre Dame in one of the marquee games of the weekend. It’s hard to argue against that, especially when it seems there is not much separation so far this season between Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan.

Myerberg moved Penn State down from no. 4 to no.5 in his weekly re-ranking of all 133 FBS programs. He also moved Florida State down a spot from no. 3 to no. 4 while Ohio State rose two spots from no. 5 to no. 3.

“The shutout win against the Hawkeyes only strengthens the faith in the Nittany Lions’ ability to win the Big Ten,” Myerberg said about Penn State.

Georgia and Michigan take the top two spots, respectively.

You can see the full re-ranking of all 133 teams from Paul Myerberg to see where everyone else ranks.

