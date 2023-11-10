Penn State braces for another physical battle against Michigan

Nov. 9—James Franklin describes Penn State's Big Ten matchup against Michigan as "a big boy game," one not for the faint of heart.

Franklin, the Nittany Lions coach, and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein expect the top 10 showdown to be a physical battle.

"We have to match their physicality or exceed it," Trautwein said Thursday. "We have to give everything we got and get after them on Saturday. That's our mindset as a program."

When the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions (5-1 Big Ten, 8-1) meet the No. 2 Wolverines (6-0, 9-0), two veteran offensive lines will square off against two of the best defenses in the country.

"It's going to be a big boy game," Franklin said. "I don't think there's any doubt about that with both front sevens. Everybody will try to find a way to get an extra man into the box to stop runs or create pressure.

"So it'll be an interesting chess match for four quarters."

Michigan galloped through the Penn State defense last year for 418 yards, the third-most rushing yards allowed by the Lions since 1947. The Wolverines were much stronger up front, according to conventional wisdom.

Franklin moaned immediately after the game that Penn State's defense had too many linemen who were not heavy enough against Michigan. Some took that criticism to heart and added weight in the offseason, part of the reason why the Lions lead the nation in rushing defense this season.

"I think this is a league that plays defense on a consistent basis as good as anybody," Franklin said. "It's up front. I think the Big Ten has had more offensive linemen drafted than any other league.

"I'm not saying you can't win by just throwing the ball, but it makes it harder to win if you don't run the ball effectively."

Michigan averages 167.1 rushing yards per game and 4.6 per carry compared to 173.2 and 4.2 for Penn State.

Sophomore running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton enjoyed more success last year, but defenses have crowded the line to contain them. Allen has rushed for 573 yards and four touchdowns, and Singleton has run for 480 yards and seven scores.

Allen has been more effective on inside rushes and ran for 91 yards last week at Maryland.

"Fatman (Allen) loves running people over," quarterback Drew Allar said. "That just gives him more energy. He gets going with the more touches he gets. That showed Saturday pretty well.

"He was able to really wear down that D-line and linebackers and make that secondary feel his presence every time they would try to come up and tackle him."

Singleton, the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, carried just eight times last week for 20 yards, but he returned a kickoff 51 yards to set up a touchdown after Maryland cut it to 31-15. He was very explosive last season with 12 runs of at least 21 yards. Neither he or Allen has a run longer than 20 yards this year.

"I'll just talk about our group," Trautwein said. "It's all about the strain at the end of every block and the finish of every block. Sometimes it's little things like your split being big enough so that you can open up bigger holes and create those lanes for the running backs.

"Yes, explosives are awesome. We want them, but we also want to be efficient."

In their last three wins in the series, the Lions outgained the Wolverines on the ground in 2017 and 2020 but not in 2019. Michigan had the advantage in its last three wins in 2018, 2021 and last year.

"These are the types of games I came here for," Allen said. "These are the types of games I strive for."

Penn State dominated Maryland on the ground last week, 158 to minus-49. Michigan certainly will provide a stiffer challenge.

"They have some really good D-tackles who can move and put their hands on you," Trautwein said. "The D-ends are quick and have really good power moves and have speed moves. Their linebackers run downhill and will hit you in the face,

"It's a front seven that's definitely physical."