Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after shutting out Maryland?
Penn State dominated the Maryland Terrapins Saturday evening in Beaver Stadium on its way to a 30-0 shutout victory. The Nittany Lions are now two wins away from reaching double digits for the first time since 2019. They’re still on track to make a New Year’s Six bowl game and have only two more games to play before finding their postseason destination.
Where are they expected to end up? Find out below.
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss
Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss
Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF
Brett McMurphy, The Action Network: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF
Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss