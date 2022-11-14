Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after shutting out Maryland?

Penn State dominated the Maryland Terrapins Saturday evening in Beaver Stadium on its way to a 30-0 shutout victory. The Nittany Lions are now two wins away from reaching double digits for the first time since 2019. They’re still on track to make a New Year’s Six bowl game and have only two more games to play before finding their postseason destination.

Where are they expected to end up? Find out below.

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

Brett McMurphy, The Action Network: Cotton Bowl vs. UCF

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss