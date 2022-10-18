Penn State bowl projections heading into Week 8

Things were looking pretty good for Penn State this season after starting the year 5-0. Then the road game at Michigan happened and, well, things are not quite as lush as they once were. The impact of a loss like the one Penn State suffered in Ann Arbor reflected in a much less optimistic bowl outlook for the Nittany Lions as the bowl projections from multiple media outlets were updated this week.

Penn State being a near lock for a New Years Six bowl berth is no longer the case, although it is not out of the question just yet. The next couple of weeks could be a huge factor in keeping Penn State’s NY6 bowl hopes alive and well. And perhaps if Penn State managed to at least keep things close at Michigan, things could still look a bit more optimistic for a NY6 invite. As it stands now, the bowl projections are sending Penn State to other bowl games, with a wide variety of options on the table.

But there is one projection still sticking to an Orange Bowl projection for the Nittany Lions.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections from multiple media outlets heading into Week 8.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Following its blowout loss to Michigan over the weekend, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford has replaced Penn State in the Orange Bowl with another Big Ten team, Illinois. Wake Forest vs. Illinois is the current Orange Bowl projection from Crawford after the most recent developments, leaving Penn State to play in the Citrus Bowl. While still not a bad bowl destination, it does bump Penn State out of the New Years Six lineup, for now.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Pinstripe Bowl vs. NC State

Dec 27, 2014; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (5) makes a touchdown catch against the Boston College Eagles during the second half of the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Penn State won 31-30 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Could Penn State be heading to the Bronx? According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, you bet. McMurphy had Penn State in the Citrus Bowl last week as one of the lone prognosticators not having Penn State in the New Years Six, but a loss like the one suffered over the weekend drops Penn State in the Big Ten bowl pecking order enough to place them in a baseball stadium before New Years Eve. At least there won’t be any Aaron Judge live cut-ins, unless he pops up in the broadcast booth every 30 minutes.

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Palm isn’t ready to drop Penn State out of the mix for a New Years Six bowl just yet. Palm has Penn State still in the Orange Bowl in his latest projections from CBSSports.com. The change Palm made this week was inserting Wake Forest into the game representing the ACC instead of NC State. NC State’s bowl outlook took a hit with a loss to Syracuse last weekend. With Clemson as Palm’s projected ACC champion playing in the College Football Playoff, the ACC’s spot in the Orange Bowl will go to the next best option from the conference, and that appears to be up for grabs right now between Wake Forest and Syracuse.

College Football News: Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Trace McSorley

Jan 1, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley (9) drops back during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2019 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State has fallen out of the New Years Six in the latest bowl projections from College Football News, and the Citrus Bowl is the current landing spot for the Nittany Lions. A matchup with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels gets another projection on the board in the Citrus Bowl this week.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Music City Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Compared to other bowl projections, Richard Jefferson of Sports Illustrated has tended to not be so high on Penn State’s bowl outlook. Maybe he has been on to something all along? Time will tell. This week’s projection sends Penn State to Nashville for a matchup with Mike Leach and Mississippi State, which could be pretty fun. But like most other projections, Johnson’s updated forecast for the bowl season has removed Penn State form a New Years Six bowl game; he had Penn State in the Cotton Bowl last week.

