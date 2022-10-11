Penn State bowl projections heading into Week 7

Midway through the season, Penn State is sitting in a favorable spot for a good bowl game at the end of the season. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 with a monster three-game stretch beginning this week that could have a dramatic impact on Penn State’s bowl outlook. A win this weekend at Michigan would have a big impact on the Big Ten bowl picture and put a trip to the Rose Bowl within reach for the Nittany Lions, if not more.

The Orange Bowl is currently a trendy pick for Penn State based on the latest bowl projections, but it is not a consensus pick. Far from it, actually. The Cotton Bowl has a few projections on the radar for Penn State, where the opponent would be the top Group of 5 conference champion. And guessing which Group of 5 team emerges this season is still a wild guessing game at this point.

Here is a sampling of some of the latest bowl projections from a variety of media outlets as Penn State prepares for its big road game at Michigan.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Orange Bowl vs. NC State

No changes here from Brad Crawford of 247Sports. This will be a familiar trend as you will soon notice. With Ohio State in the College Football Playoff and Michigan in the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten could be represented in the Orange Bowl by the Nittany Lions.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl vs. Mississippi State

Penn State will just miss out on a spot to play in a New Years Six bowl game according to Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections. McMurphy has the Nittany Lions facing off with Mike Leach and Mississippi State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. This isn’t a terrible bowl destination but a big falloff from a spot in the Rose Bowl, which McMurphy had previously projected.

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Orange Bowl vs. NC State

A trip to Miami is still in the works for Penn State according to the most recent bowl projections from Jerry Palm at CBSSports.com. A matchup with NC State remains a popular choice as Palm has ACC champion Clemson heading to the College Football Playoff. Palm has Ohio State in the playoff and Michigan in the Rose Bowl, leaving the Orange Bowl with a matchup between the Wolfpack and Nittnay Lions.

College Football News: Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

The bowl projections from College Football News have modified Penn State’s bowl outlook, but the Nittany Lions could still be heading to a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State has moved from the Orange Bowl (which saw Tennessee slide into Penn State’s spot against NC State) to the Cotton Bowl to face this year’s Group of Five representative. At the moment, that is a wide-open race, but Cincinnati is the current pick from CFN.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Cotton Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina

Need more evidence this year’s Group of 5 race is a total guessing game? Take this Cotton Bowl projection from Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated. Johnson has Coastal Carolina taking the spot and making its first trip to a NY6 bowl game. Penn State vs. Coastal Carolina would be quite the David vs. Goliath story for the Chanticleers.

