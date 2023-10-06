Penn State bowl projections heading into the bye week

Penn State will be sitting back and watching the rest of the college football world play out in Week 6. The idle Nittany Lions arrived at their bye week with a clean 5-0 record with major tests still to come in the second half of the season. As things stand right now in what has been an active college football season, Penn State sits in a pretty good spot. They continue to remain firmly on the College Football Playoff radar but its games down the line against Ohio State and Michigan will be the games that likely determine if they have a real shot at entering their first playoff.

Bowl projections from multiple college football experts continue to keep Penn State out of the College Football Playoff but firmly in another New Years Six bowl game. The Nittany Lions appear to be on track for either the Orange Bowl or the Peach Bowl according to this week’s latest bowl projections.

Here is a look at some of the recently updated bowl projections for Penn State.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina

A Penn State vs. North Carolina bowl matchup is a popular one at this point in the season. The updated bowl projections from Brad Crawford of 247Sports has the Nittany Lions and Tar Heels facing off in the Orange Bowl. North Carolina would be the ACC’s contracted representative after projected ACC champion Florida State is sent to the College Football Playoff. Penn State would, in this case, be the highest-ranked option to face North Carolina from the Big Ten, SEC, or Notre Dame.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina

An Orange Bowl projection from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network suggests Penn State could get out of Columbus with a big win over Ohio State in a couple of weeks. Penn State would get to the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked option for the bowl game to face the ACC representative, North Carolina, from the Big Ten, SEC, or Notre Dame. McMurphy is sending Ohio State to the Cotton Bowl to face future Big Ten member Washington. Meanwhile, Michigan is in McMurphy’s College Football Playoff.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame

The Peach Bowl appears to be picking up some momentum for Penn State in the bowl projections. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan has an updated bowl projection that sends Penn State to Atlanta to play in the Peach Bowl. The Orange Bowl would take Ohio State as the highest-ranked option from the Big Ten, SEC, or Notre Dame to face the ACC representative (North Carolina in this scenario as ACC champion Florida State is in the playoff).

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com has a fun matchup with Alabama on tap for the Nittany Lions. Palm’s updated bowl projections place Penn State and Alabama in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, both as at-large options.

Palm’s playoff quartet includes Michigan as the 2-seed, and Ohio State is slotted for the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked team available from the Big Ten, SEC, and Notre Dame.

USA TODAY Sports (Erick Smith): Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina

Add another Orange Bowl projection back in the mix for Penn State. And once again, the opponent in this scenario would be North Carolina. That is the current bowl projection from Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports, which we discussed earlier in the week.

