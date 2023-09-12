Penn State bowl projections heading to Week 3: Oranges or peaches on the horizon?

The first two weeks of the college football season have netted some massive College Football Playoff-altering results, but the ripple effect has not totally taken a toll on Penn State’s bowl outlook just yet. You will have a difficult time finding any bowl projections putting Penn State in the four-team playoff right now, so the Nittany Lions will have to play their way into the conversation just a bit more for that to change. But there is no question the Nittany Lions have the look of a New Years Six-caliber bowl option.

But with the Rose Bowl hosting a semifinal game in the College Football Playoff, a return trip to Pasadena appears to be out of the mix for Penn State at this point in time. But there are some good options in play for a postseason bowl trip as Penn Stae gets set to open its Big Ten schedule on the road at Illinois in Week 3.

The bowl projections largely appear to be split on one of two possible bowl games; the Orange Bowl and the Peach Bowl. And there is even more of a wide-range of options for who Penn State will face in their bowl game.

Here is a look at some of the more popular bowl projections that have been updated heading into Week 3 of the regular season.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Orange Bowl vs. Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Penn State played Miami in a bowl game, it was for the national championship. If this projection comes true, the national title will be out of reach for both the Nittany Lions and Hurricanes, but it will still be a fun matchup to see. Brad Crawford has Florida State in his College Football Playoff, which leaves the ACC’s reserved spot vacant. Miami would be the next team in line as Crawford’s highest-ranked option from the ACC. Penn State would make the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked available team from the Big Ten or SEC (or Notre Dame).

With Michigan in his playoff field, that means Crawford has Penn State finishing ahead of Ohio State in the final rankings, for those keeping score at home.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Orange Bowl vs. North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Here is another Orange Bowl projection, although Brett McMurphy sees a different opponent in Miami for the Nittany Lions. McMurphy’s latest bowl projections has Penn State paired with North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. McMurphy has UNC as the ACC’s next-best option after seeing Florida State make the College Football Playoff. And again, Penn State would be the highest-ranked available team for the Orange Bowl from the Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame pool of bowl candidates.

McMurphy has Michigan in the playoff with Ohio State getting Washington in the Peach Bowl. Once again, McMurphy’s bowl projections suggest Penn State will finish ahead of Ohio State.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State facing Notre Dame is a television gold mine, and getting them both in a New Years Six bowl game seems pretty enticing. In this bowl projection from Steven Lassan for Athlon Sports, the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish would square off as at-large teams in Atlanta. Lassan has Michigan in the playoff and Ohio State as the highest-ranked option for the Orange Bowl to face the next-best ACC option on the table (North Carolina) after sending Florida State to the playoff.

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fell out of the supposed College Football Playoff hunt after losing at home to Texas, in the eyes of the various bowl projections. But they’ll still be a likely New Years Six option somewhere in the mix. In this projection from CBSSports.com, Penn State would get a shot at Alabama in Atlanta, a city where the Crimson Tide has a positive history.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire