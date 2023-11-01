Penn State bowl projections entering Week 10

The final month of the regular season will be influential in determining Penn State’s ultimate bowl fate. Are these Nittany Lions capable and worthy of a spot in a New Years Six bowl game, or will they have to settle for some other January 1 bowl game as its ceiling?

No matter what bowl projections you look at, it does look as though Penn State is on track for a January 1 bowl, or at least a traditional New Years Day bowl game with a couple of New Years Six bowl games actually being played in the final days of the 2023 calendar. The first release of the College Football Playoff rankings this week shows where Penn State sits on the radar, and it is a spot on the edge for New Years Six eligibility.

Here is a look at some of the updated bowl projections as we move into Week 10.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

One loss to Ohio State, and perhaps an upcoming loss to Michigan, knocks Penn State down a peg from the New Years Six projections according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, but a matchup with Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl could still be a fun one.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Another Citrus Bowl projection for Penn State, with a matchup against Ole Miss, comes from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. McMurphy even goes so far to show that Penn State would be a half-point underdog against the Rebels in the Jan. 1 bowl game.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Penn State is still earning some New Years Six consideration from Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports. A matchup with Oklahoma of the Big 12 in the Big 12 could be in the cards according to Lassan as both teams would be at-large options for the bowl game in Atlanta.

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Here is another projection for Penn State in the New Years Six. Jerry Palm has the Nittany Lions meeting the Sooners in the Peach Bowl as well. Both Palm and Lassan of Athlon Sports have Ohio State heading to the Orange Bowl as the highest-ranked candidate from the Big Ten or SEC, leaving Penn State there for the taking for the Peach Bowl.

USA TODAY Sports (Erick Smith): Cotton Bowl vs. Kansas State

Penn State has at least one more New Years Six projection going for it. Erick Smith of USA TODAY Sports has the Nittany Lions heading to the Cotton Bowl against Kansas State of the Big 12. Both teams would be at-large options. Penn State enjoyed its last visit to the Cotton Bowl, an explosive victory over Memphis at the end of the 2019 season.

