Penn State bowl projections entering Week 12

With two losses on the books, Penn State’s hopes of playing for the Big Ten championship and creating a path to the College Football Playoff have officially been dashed. But the Nittany Lions are still in a good position to play in a New Years Six bowl game at the end of the season.

The recent update to the College Football Playoff rankings from the selection committee released this week dropped Penn State to no. 12, which puts them in a favorable position with just two regular-season games remaining. At no. 12, and with a few teams ranked ahead of Penn State guaranteed to take a loss due to upcoming head-to-head matchups, Penn State is in prime position for an at-large bid to a New Years Six as long as it doesn’t get tripped up by Rutgers this week or Michigan State next week.

Here is a look at some of the latest bowl projections heading into Week 12 against Rutgers for the Nittany Lions.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Peach Bowl vs. Tulane

The increasingly likely bowl pairing appears to be the Peach Bowl against Tulane, projected to be the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has the Nittany Lions and Green Wave meeting in Atlanta as at-large selections in the Peach Bowl.

Tulane was in the New Years Six last year and clipped USC in a thriller. Penn State and Tulane have some history, of course. Penn State won the only meeting between the two schools with a 9-6 victory in the 1979 Liberty Bowl.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Peach Bowl vs. Tulane

Another Peach Bowl clash with Tulane is currently projected by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. McMurphy also notes that Penn State would be a 14-point favorite according to the updated outlook from The Action Network. That would be the widest point spread in a New Years Six bowl game.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Chalk up another Peach Bowl projection for Penn State, but how about a different opponent? Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports currently has Penn State taking on the Ole Miss Rebels of the SEC in Atlanta on Dec. 30 for his Peach Bowl projection. A bowl game against Lane Kiffin sure would be entertaining. The Rebels would be a tough matchup for the Nittany Lions, especially if Penn State doesn’t get its offense up to speed in time.

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Peach Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Here is another Penn State vs. Ole Miss Peach Bowl projection, this time from Jerry Fowler of CBSSports.com. A matchup with Ole Miss would be the first in school history for Penn State.

USA TODAY Sports (Erick Smith): Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington

And now for something completely different. Erick Smith of USA TODAY has Penn State pairing up with future Big Ten member Washington in this year’s Fiesta Bowl, with both teams being invited as at-large options. The two teams last met in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the 2017 season, which was won by the Nittany Lions.

Washington will join the Big Ten in 2024 along with Oregon, UCLA, and USC. Penn State will host Washington next season on Nov. 9, 2024. Of course, the Huskies are hoping to get into the College Football Playoff this season and avoid the Fiesta Bowl entirely.

