Penn State Board of Trustees approve Beaver Stadium renovations

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved the renovation of Beaver Stadium on Tuesday.

The school says the renovations will allow for the year-round use of the stadium, which will grow revenue-generating opportunities, transform the fan experience and fuel future funding for all of its athletic programs

“I’m pleased that the renovation will benefit our student-athletes, elevate Beaver Stadium’s significance in driving local and state economies, and ensure Beaver Stadium remains a premier facility in all of college athletics,” said Board of Trustees Chair Matt Schuyler. "

Steps for the renovation started in January and will continue leading up to the 2024 college football season. The work already happening includes widening of select concourses, installing escalators, installing lighting, replacing videoboards and winterization work. The winterization work will allow Beaver Stadium to host a College Football Playoff game beginning in 2024 and other potential events in the winter.

“Many recognize Beaver Stadium as the best stadium in college football, and we want to preserve the atmosphere that our fans, alumni and community have come to expect while building on this history of excellence for generations to come,” said Neeli Bendapudi, Penn State president. “The renovations will have a wide variety of positive impacts on our community, help us remain a national leader by attracting top student-athletes, and continue serving as a symbol for belonging and pride for students across the Commonwealth.”

After the 2024 season, officials say there will be three phases over three football offseasons. The upgrades will alleviate congestion, modernize safety standards and improve amenities.

The total project will cost no more than $700 million and will be complete before the 2027 football season. The project is paid for entirely by Intercollegiate Athletics.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Vehicle crashes into UPMC Presbyterian Hospital 1 dead in crash involving motorcycle, garbage truck in Washington County Pickup truck crashes through roof of Butler County jewelry store, driver flown to hospital VIDEO: Spork Pit BBQ closing down, owner & developer looking to take their business out of Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts