What is Penn State’s biggest trap game on the 2024 football schedule?

Penn State has been on the cusp of College Football Playoff contention for years now, but James Franklin’s squad has always fallen short against the Michigan’s and Ohio State’s of the world. However, thanks to the new 12-team playoff format, beating the other top teams in the Big Ten may no longer be required for a playoff berth.

Penn State is lucky enough only to play one of the other top Big Ten teams this year, as they dodged both Michigan and the newly added Oregon Ducks. They still face Ohio State in early November, but it’s very likely they are favored in every other matchup in 2024. If they take care of business aside from that game, an 11-1 finish and potential conference title appearance may be enough to be ranked in the top 12.

However, nothing is guaranteed in college football, and there is one potential trap game late in the season that could derail Penn State’s playoff hopes. Oregon and USC may be the big names that were added to the conference this year, but only one of the new additions is coming off a National Championship appearance.

The Washington Huskies are obviously not the same caliber of team they were in 2023. They are no longer led by Michael Penix Jr. and Rome Odunze, both of whom were top 10 draft picks. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer is also gone, jumping at the opportunity to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Still, there is a lot of talent on that roster, and new coach Jedd Fisch is coming off an impressive job turning around an awful Arizona program.

What really makes this game a huge potential trap is when it’s being played. The Nittany Lions have their matchup with Ohio State the week before, and regardless of the outcome, it could create a potential letdown against Washington. The high of beating Ohio State may leave the team overconfident, and a loss could have them still reeling heading into the next week.

Having to face Washington late in the season instead of early is also tough, as it will give Fisch and his staff time to evaluate the roster and settle into what works for them. The addition of transfer QB Will Rogers should help keep the offense respectable, as he brings a ton of experience (40 starts, over 12,000 passing yards). Overall, this is a team that could easily surprise in 2024 despite all of the changes they have gone through. Don’t be shocked if they at least give Penn State a scare.

