Penn State’s big recruiting weekend includes visit from USC commit

Penn State is wrapping up its first week of spring football practices with a big recruiting weekend. Penn State is hosting a number of recruits this weekend, opening the doors to spring football practices to current commits and targets in the next three recruiting cycles.

Lions247 has a full list of players scheduled to make a visit to Penn State this weekend. Among the players visiting includes a number of Class of 2022 commits who have not been able to enroll early, including Cornell transfer offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and Lackawanna College JUCO transfer Tyrece Mills. Drew Shelton, another prize in the recruiting class for 2022 is also set to be in town.

Some members of the Class of 2023 are also checking out the scene this weekend with Alex Birchmeier and Anthony Donkoh scheduled to be making a visit. Penn State will also be hosting a number of targets in the Class of 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Among the recruits visiting Penn State in the Class of 2025 is currently committed to USC. Defensive back Arron White has been a hard commit to the Trojans since last September, before the coaching change with the program, so it remains to be seen just how serious a candidate Penn State will ultimately be for White, who is an Orange, California native. Regardless, having White on campus is still noticeable for a player not scheduled to join the college ranks for another three years.

White isn’t the only Pac-12 commit in town either. Wide receiver Kobe Boykin, another product out of Orange, California, is currently committed to Utah’s Class of 2024. Could Penn State manage to flip a couple of Pac-12 commits? Time will tell, but Penn State will hope to leave a solid impression on these and other recruits this weekend.

List

Penn State's 2023 football commitment tracker

Related

Penn State makes top 11 for one of the top safeties in the Class of 2023 Crystal ball predictions trending against Penn State for Class of 2023 running back This Penn State Class of 2023 commit was just upgraded to five stars Class of 2023 OL crystal ball picks trending to ACC school over Penn State Penn State picks up another major offensive line commitment for Class of 2023

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.