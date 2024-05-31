Penn State will begin 2024 season with back-to-back noon kickoffs

Penn State will open the 2024 college football season with back-to-back noon kickoffs, it was announced Thursday.

FOX Sports has selected the Nittany Lions’ opener at West Virginia for its Big Noon telecast on Saturday, Aug. 31. They will play the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W. Va., for the first time since 1992.

Penn State’s home opener against Bowling Green Sept. 7 at Beaver Stadium also will have a noon kickoff and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Lions’ home game Sept. 28 against Illinois will start at 3:30, 4 or 7:30 and will be televised by a network to be announced.

With Penn State’s home game Nov. 2 against Ohio State expected to be picked by FOX for its Big Noon telecast, the date for the annual White Out Game at Beaver Stadium remains up in the air.

The only other options appear to be the Illinois game or the UCLA game on Oct. 5. The Lions’ remaining Big Ten home games are against Washington (Nov. 9) and Maryland (Nov. 30) and are not likely to be moved to prime time that late in the season.

This is the first season that FOX, CBS, NBC and BTN share the exclusive rights for Big Ten football.

FOX will have a noon game every Saturday from Aug. 31 through Nov. 30, when it will televise the Michigan-Ohio State game.

CBS will have a 3:30 p.m. game every Saturday from Aug. 31 through Nov. 30. It also will carry the Big Ten championship game for the first time, scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

NBC, which still carries Notre Dame home games, will have a 7:30 p.m. game every Saturday from Aug. 31 through Nov. 30. It either will involve a Big Ten team or the Fighting Irish or both.

All remaining games will be selected six or 12 days before they’re played.