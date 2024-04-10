Penn State’s Beaver Stadium voted Best Stadium in College Football

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football’s Beaver Stadium was voted the Best Stadium in College Football by fans in a bracket conducted by The Athletic.

Beaver Stadium, which was a No. 2 seed in the Northeast, defeated Notre Dame Stadium, Lane Stadium, Michigan Stadium, and Rose Bowl on the route to the championship. Beaver Stadium topped Tiger Stadium in the final vote to earn the title.

Beaver Stadium defeated Tiger Stadium by 45.2%. Penn State’s stadium earned 72.6% of the votes while LSU’s stadium received 27.4% of the votes.

The Athletic said that Beaver Stadium’s White Out was the ultimate deciding factor, according to voters.

Beaver Stadium’s attendance record was set on Sept. 29, 2018 when 110,889 fans attended the Penn State vs. Ohio State game. This past season Penn State broke the record for most fans at a home opener with 110,747 fans in attendance for the West Virginia game.

