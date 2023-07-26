Penn State’s Beaver Stadium named toughest road environment by Big Ten media

Penn State fans should be feeling proud of the home field advantage they offer their beloved Nittany Lions each and every gameday in the fall. A poll of Big Ten media members determined that Beaver Stadium is the toughest place to play for opposing teams around the conference.

In a poll organized by Cleveland.com leading up to Big Ten media day, 37 media members from around the Big Ten gave their top choice for the hardest road environment to play in the Big Ten, and Beaver Stadium ran away with the poll. Of the 37 ballots cast, Beaver Stadium received 17 votes as the toughest road environment in the Big Ten, more than double the next top pick, Ohio State’s Ohio Stadium.

“The best TEAMS make stadiums tough venues. However, for my money Penn State has the loudest stadium in the Big Ten,” said one voter in the poll (names were not attached to any quotes). “A night game there is ridiculous. A White Out is a night game on steroids.”

“The crowds are big, loud and coordinated,” said another voter. “The never-easy-to-get-there factor with State College also takes a mental toll before the game even begins.”

Cleveland.com Big Ten Media Poll: Toughest Big Ten Road Environment

Penn State, Beaver Stadium – 17 votes

Ohio State, Ohio Stadium – 8

Iowa, Kinnick Stadium – 7

Michigan, Michigan Stadium – 3

Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium – 1

Penn State’s home schedule will kick off with a season-opening primetime game against West Virginia in non-conference action on Saturday, September 2 on NBC. The Nittany Lions will also Iowa for a primetime game on CBS on September 23. Penn State will host Michigan for a Fox Big Noon Kickoff on November 11. Other home games on the Penn State schedule will be played against Delaware, UMass, Indiana, and Rutgers.

