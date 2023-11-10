Can Penn State beat Michigan and finally get over the hump? [opinion]

Nov. 9—Kalen King has never been known to mince words during his time at Penn State.

So, when the junior cornerback was asked the other day about the magnitude of Saturday's game against unbeaten Michigan, he was forthcoming, not surprisingly.

"I definitely feel like this is a statement game for us," King said, "because a lot of people around the country believe that Penn State is unable to take the next step.

"I feel like this game is a perfect opportunity for us to go out and prove ourselves against a powerhouse team like Michigan."

Call it taking the next step, getting over the hump or breaking through. Call it whatever you want, but the Nittany Lions and James Franklin have to do it sooner rather than later.

Penn State has lost 11 consecutive games to Big Ten opponents ranked in the top 10 since that magical night in Indianapolis seven years ago when the Lions rallied to beat Wisconsin for the conference championship.

They've come excruciatingly close several times (losing two by one point, one by three and one by four). Eight of the 11 defeats were decided in the fourth quarter.

Saturday is a chance for Penn State to inch closer to elite status, to be a serious contender for the final four-team College Football Playoff and perhaps a Big Ten title and to quiet — not silence — Franklin's critics.

The Lions will be at home for the noon kickoff on FOX carrying more motivation and less distraction than the Wolverines. They've also played a better schedule, for what that's worth.

"We're a team that has been through adversity," King said. "We've been in close games. We've been in games where we were down and had to overcome adversity. With us being battle-tested, it allowed us to get better.

"I feel like that loss to Ohio State only motivated the team even more to approach practice with a different type of energy and to approach meetings and walk-throughs with just more juice."

King called his performance against the Buckeyes "probably one of the worst games of my career."

Penn State's offense looked worse, gaining just 240 total yards and scoring its only touchdown with 29 seconds to go in a 20-12 loss.

The sledding has not come easily for the offense in these top 10 matchups. Saturday will be no exception against the nation's top defense.

"There is no doubt about it," Franklin said, "that in these types of games we have to show that we can manufacture yards and points against whoever we're playing.

"As a coaching staff we have to be patient and we've got to capitalize when those moments come because there are about four to six moments or plays in these types of games."

If last month's game at Ohio State was the biggest of Franklin's head coaching career, then this is the biggest game of his career this month and for more than the obvious reasons.

With the Big Ten expanding to 18 teams next year, Penn State plays a brutal five-game stretch against UCLA, USC, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Washington. Making the expanded 12-team playoff will not be a given.

And, it's Michigan's last trip to Beaver Stadium until 2027.

"It definitely means more to everybody," said linebacker Kobe King, Kalen's brother. "We're going to come out with a chip on our shoulder. This is a game that we feel is gonna help us in the near future. We have to take advantage of it."

To beat Michigan, Penn State can't afford turnovers, blown coverages or missed kicks. The Lions need to be at their best. If not now, then when?

"November is the month for champions," left tackle Olu Fashanu said. "This is when a team really proves itself."

And when a coach proves himself. Franklin is well aware of his history against top 10 teams. He'd take a win no matter how ugly it might be.

This is another chance for him. This is another chance for the Lions.

"Yep, this is a statement game," Kobe King said. "Everything in this game is like go. We need this game."