Can Penn State beat Auburn and Oregon for four-star receiver?

Penn State’s Class of 2022 continues to impress, but can it find a way to add a four-star wide receiver from the west coast to the mix?

The Nittany Lions were among the three teams appearing in the top three of Oregon wide receiver Darrius Clemons. Clemons, who shared his top three on Twitter on Sunday, has Penn State in the running along with Auburn and Oregon.

Clemons made an official visit to Auburn at the beginning of June and one to Penn State at the end of June. He also took an official visit to USC and one to Michigan, although the Wolverines and Trojans each appear to be out of the mix for now. While he did not make an official visit to Oregon, his proximity to the campus may mean he already has a feel for what the Ducks can offer.

The crystal ball predictions on 247 Sports lean in favor of Oregon over Penn State by a two-thirds majority. Pulling a four-star receiver away from Oregon from the state of Oregon would be a major recruiting victory for James Franklin and his staff. How likely that is to happen is in question.

Penn State has already addressed the wide receiver position pretty well in the Class of 2022 with the additions of Kaden Saunders, Mehki Flowers, and Anthony Ivey. All three are four-star recruits. Penn State also added a commitment from four-star tight end Jerry Cross and three-star receiver Tyler Johnson. Penn State also has a quarterback to go with all of the incoming targets with Drew Allar.

Penn State currently has the No. 2 ranking in the Class of 2022 according to 247 Sports. The addition of Clemons would help solidify that ranking as Penn State begins to finish up its current recruiting cycle.

