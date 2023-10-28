Penn State basketball wins final exhibition before start of regular season

Penn State basketball remained undefeated in exhibition games leading up to the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season after taking an exhibition matchup at Robert Morris on Friday night. Penn State topped Robert Morris by a score of 68-58 and led for nearly the entire game from start to finish.

Penn State jumped out to an 11-2 lead toward the start of the game. Robert Morris cut Penn State’s lead to 31-30 late in the first half and made a run at Penn State early in the second half before Penn State responded with a couple of runs of their own.

Qudus Wahab was Penn State’s leading scorer with 15 points and 10 rebounds without a turnover. Star senior guard Ace Baldwin added 13 points and had a team-high six assists in the exhibition. Zach Hicks and Kanye Clary had 11 points and 10 points, respectively.

Good W for a great cause ✔️#WeAre pic.twitter.com/u9hr4uQQ3m — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) October 28, 2023

Penn State will officially start their season on Monday, Nov. 6 with a home game against Delaware State in the Bryce Jordan Center.

