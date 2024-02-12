Penn State basketball’s winning streak snapped with tough loss at Northwestern

Penn State men’s basketball was hoping to keep the good vibes going with a fourth straight win in Big Ten play on Sunday afternoon, but things did not go their way on the road at Northwestern. The 68-63 loss in Evanston dropped Penn State back to .500 with a record of 12-12 and to 6-7 in Big Ten play this season.

Northwestern attacked with a well-balanced scoring attack with five starters scoring in double figures including Boo Buie’s 15 points. Buie also added five rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats.

Nick Kern Jr. led Penn State with 18 points and Ace Baldwin Jr. added 17 points. D'Marco Dunn got another start in place of Kanye Clary, who once again saw some playing time off the bench while getting back to full strength from an injury. Clary was held scoreless off the bench in 14 minutes and Dunn scored just four points.

Penn State will return home for their next game against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions host the Spartans in the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire