Penn State basketball uniform numbers revealed for the 2024-25 roster

Uniform number reveals are definitely not the most exciting part of the college basketball offseason, especially at a football school like Penn State.

The Nittany Lions will have eight new players this fall with five freshmen and three transfers, meaning there are a lot of new faces and jerseys roaming around the Bryce Jordan Center for Penn State fans to know. Returning star point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. will hold down the No. 1 jersey, while fellow seniors D'Marco Dunn and Nick Kern Jr. will remain No. 2 and No. 3, but how about the rest of the squad?

As usual in college basketball, the single digits are everything. Jahvin Carter, the third highest-rated member of the incoming class, secured No. 0 while projected starting center Miles Goodman and second highest-rated recruit in Penn State history according to 247Sports, snatched No. 8.

The team should be getting together soon for summer workouts as many freshmen begin to move onto campus. Mike Rhoades is in his second season as Penn State’s head coach and will look to improve upon a 16-17 season from a year ago.

