Penn State basketball’s players to watch in 2023-24

Penn State basketball will officially begin their 2023-24 season coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. The majority of the beloved players from last year’s team have departed due to graduation or by way of transfer.

New head coach Mike Rhoades was tasked with bringing in new talent of their own from the transfer portal to not only compete but field a full team for the season.

He did that in spades and has put together a group of exciting talent that has the opportunity to make names for themselves while in Happy Valley.

There are some headlining players that are expected to be in the lead role, while others will flash some potential.

Here are the players to watch for Penn State’s upcoming season.

Ace Baldwin

VCU star transfer Ace Baldwin is expected to be the best player on this team. The 6’1″ guard will lead the offense be the point of attack on defense.

While at VCU, Baldwin won Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the year last season while averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

One of the lone holdovers from the Shrewsberry regime, Kanye Clary flashed during the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. He had a limited role, but used his speed and quickness to make some impact plays on both ends of the court.

Clary will stepping into a much bigger role as a sophomore this season and knows what it’s like to be part of Penn State. He’ll be a big factor on and off the court this year.

Nick Kern Jr.

Another VCU transfer, Nick Kern has a legitimate frame for a wing player in a Power-5 conference. He’s 6’6″ with long arms and is a disrupter on the defensive end.

Kern is just scratching the surface of his potential as he only average 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game in 17.6 minutes last season.

Qudus Wahab is one of the biggest players on the team at 6’11” and gives this team real size, something that Penn State has lacked.

He started his career at Georgetown before transferring to Maryland after two seasons. He transferred back to the Hoyas again before heading to Happy Valley for this year.

Wahab has a career average of 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game with a 56.2% field goal percentage.

It never really clicked for Puff Johnson during his three years at North Carolina. After being a highly touted high school recruit, he only saw the floor in 16.0 minutes per game last season.

The 6’8″ wing bring a lot of versatility to both sides of the floor and has untapped potential that could be on display in a Penn State jersey.

Zach Hicks

One of the most interesting players on this team is Zach Hicks, who brings volume three point shooting as a 6’8″ wing player.

He spent two years at Temple before transferring to Penn State for this season. Hicks is a career 33.9% three point shooter, averaging over two makes per game. He also is a good rebounder, grabbing 5.1 per game last season.

