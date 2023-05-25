Penn State basketball offers 4-star point guard in 2024 class

The recruiting cycle for prospects in the class of 2024 is starting to heat up heading into the summer. There are plenty of prospects who have committed to their schools early, but the spring and summer months are where uncommitted players can rise up recruiting boards with strong performances.

Mike Rhoades will be looking to make a statement with his first recruiting class when it’s all said and done. The 2024 class will be Rhoades’ first opportunity to start building the program that he wants in State College. He and his staff have started their recruiting process, offering scholarships to players they like across the country.

On Tuesday, a player that was previously off the market became available and Penn State is trying to pounce.

Four-star point guard Dellquan Warren decommitted from Rutgers on Tuesday and opened up his recruitment. On Thursday, Penn State wasted no time offering the Pennsylvania prospect a scholarship.

Warren is originally from Ohio, but plays high school basketball at Keystone Prep in Erie, PA. The decision to re-open his recruitment came in May after being committed to Rutgers since December 2022.

He told On3, “After a lot of long hard conversations with my close and loved ones, I have decided to re-open my recruitment with keeping Rutgers at the top of my list.”

Warren is consensus top 100 player in the class of 2024. On3’s industry rankings have him as the 11th best point guard in the country and the number four prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

This could be a major commitment for Rhoades and his staff to secure in their first recruiting class. Landing a top 100 player from the state of Pennsylvania is a good start for how they want to be perceived across the country.

There is not timetable on when Warren will commit to his collegiate program, but he’s certainly a player to monitor going forward.

