Penn State basketball | Nittany Lions to play in Sunshine Slam in Florida

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team is set to compete in the 2024 Sunshine Slam, which will take place Nov. 25-26 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Penn State will face two of Clemson, San Francisco and Fordham as participants in the Beach bracket, while the Ocean bracket will consist of Radford, Chicago State, Drexel and Purdue Fort Wayne. The Sunshine Slam will consist of a pair of semifinal round games in each bracket Nov. 25 and a championship and consolation game in each bracket Nov. 26. Champions will be crowned for both the Beach and Ocean brackets.

Matchups and schedules for the 2024 Sunshine Slam will be announced at a later date.

Of Penn State's potential matchups in the Ocean bracket, the Nittany Lions have most recently faced Clemson in 2022. Penn State is 1-4 all-time vs. Clemson, 3-2 all-time against Fordham, and 0-1 all time against San Francisco.

The Nittany Lions enter their second season under coach Mike Rhoades in 2024-25. Rhoades guided the Nittany Lions to the second-most Big Ten wins by a first-year coach in program history during his first season in 2023-24. Penn State returns nearly 60% of its scoring production from a season ago as five key players return, headlined by reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year Ace Baldwin Jr.