Penn State basketball’s next opponent moves up in USA TODAY Sports Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll

Penn State basketball is off to a nice 4-0 start with all four wins coming at home in the Bryce Jordan Center against a handful of mid-major programs. Things are about to get a bit more challenging for the Nittany Lions as they head south to play in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Next up for the Nittany Lions is an NCAA Tournament rematch with Texas A&M, who just moved up two spots in this week’s USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Texas A&M moved up from no. 15 last week to no. 13 this week. With no games on the schedule for either team before a Thanksgiving afternoon opener in the ESPN Events Invitational, Penn State and Texas A&M will have 4-0 records when they face each other.

It is possible Penn State could face two teams ranked in this week’s coaches poll. FAU, a Final Four team a season ago, plays in the game following Penn State’s matchup with Texas A&M. The outcomes of those two games will determine the matchups for the second round in the ESPN Events Invitational. FAU was upset by Bryant over the weekend and fell 10 spots down to no. 20 this week.

Purdue is the highest-ranked Big Ten team in this week’s coaches poll at no. 2. Kansas tops the poll with 25 first-place votes. The only other Big Ten teams in this week’s coaches poll are no. 19 Michigan State and no. 22 Illinois.

Here is this week’s full USA TODAY Sports Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll.

