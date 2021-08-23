Penn State basketball lands four-star guard Jameel Brown

Penn State’s men’s basketball program is starving for success. This week, the Nittany Lions scored a major recruiting victory.

Micah Shrewsberry has been busy working on his first roster at Penn State since taking on the program in March. Most of the work has seemingly been done in the transfer portal, but the high school recruiting is ongoing and showing signs of significant life. Shrewsberry ha snow successfully secured a verbal commitment from a four-star guard with Jameel Brown announcing his decision this week.

Brown who is a 6-4, 190-pound combo guard from Haverford, PA and he played at Haverford School. Brown announced his commitment on Twitter.

More about Jameel Brown:

2022 G @JameelBrown1 (@Westtownhoops) has committed to @PennStateMBB. Big commitment for @Coach_Shrews & the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-4 combo guard avg. 21.7 ppg for @FordsBasketball last year, won the #PeachJam title with @TeamFinalEYBL. Smooth shooter and terrific scorer pic.twitter.com/4AqO1WmRih — Rich Flanagan (@richflanagan33) August 23, 2021

This is a big move to get someone who can play multiple positions and knows he can take over the game at any time.

Penn State is could be becoming a destination for recruits for basketball and it has a very bright future ahead of them.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.